NEET UG 2022: Punjab to release provisional merit list for counselling today on bfuhs.ac.in; read details here

Representational image |

Today, October 20, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will publish the preliminary merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022. The provisional merit list is available on bfuhs.ac.in for candidates who passed the entrance exam and registered themselves for medical admission on the basis of state quota seats.

Candidates may voice complaints at the admission brunch at BFUHS Faridkot till 5 p.m. on October 21 following the announcement of the provisional merit list. The final tentative merit list will then be made available online on October 22. On October 23, the initial counselling session will start. The first round of choices must be made by candidates between October 23 and October 27 (11:59 p.m.), and the results of the seat allotment will be made public on November 2.

Here's how to check Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list 2022

Go to bfuhs.ac.in, the official website.

To get the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022, click on the link for the same

If necessary, enter your login information and press "submit."

The provisional merit list will be shown.

Download it for further use

10,533 candidates have qualified in Punjab's NEET UG out of a total of 15, 561 aspirants who appeared in the exam from the state.