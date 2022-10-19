e-Paper Get App
NEET PG 2022: Following percentile reduction, Health Ministry asks candidates to participate in counselling

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
Representational image | PTI
New Delhi: Following NEET PG 2022 percentile reduction, Union Health Ministry has informed eligible candidates to take part in the counselling process. "It is also informed that the candidates who became eligible after lowering of percentile have to do Fresh Registration and exercise Choice Filling Mop - Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 that will be conducted as per schedule mentioned on MCC website," the Health Ministry has said in a notification on Wednesday, October 19.

The NEET PG 2022 percentile has been reduced across different categories, with reduction by 25 percent for General, 20 percent for PWD-General, 15 percent for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. The qualifying percentiles for NEET MDS 2022 now stands at 24.286 for the General category, SC/ ST/ OBC- 14.29, PWD- 19.29. The changes come after Centre's approval on Monday regarding the cut-off reduction by 25 percent across all categories.

NEET PG 2022: Karnataka HC stays counselling to PG courses for 2022
In pre- and para-clinical topics, over 1,400 seats were empty in the previous session, according to the National Medical Commission (NMC). On October 19, MCC announced the NEET PG counselling round 2 final list for 2022. The third round of NEET PG counselling registration will start on October 31 and run till November 4.

