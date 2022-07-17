e-Paper Get App

NEET UG 2022 medical exam today; all you need to know

With Covid present, medical aspirants would be asked to submit a self-declaration document confirming their health status along with the NEET UG 2022 admission card.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
NEET 2022 admit card is available on the official websites — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. | Representational Image

Today, on July 17, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is administering the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG). For applicants seeking admission to undergraduate medical and associated programmes in medical colleges, NEET UG 2022 will be offered as a center-based test. NEET UG exam will be conducted for 18,72,341 medical students. With Covid present, medical aspirants would be asked to submit a self-declaration document confirming their health status along with the NEET UG 2022 admission card. Additionally, candidates for UG medical programmes must attach a coloured 4 x 6 inch photo or a postcard-sized photo in order to be admitted to the NEET exam.

NEET 2022 admit card is available on the official websites — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates will need to provide their application numbers and dates of birth in order to access their NEET UG admit cards for 2022. In 546 places nationwide, including 14 cities outside of India, the NEET exam is administered using paper and pen.

NTA NEET UG: NEET 2022 Document Requirement

  • NEET 2022 admission card pages should be all legibly printed on A4-sized sheets.

  • The NEET 2022 self-declaration form should be printed on an A4-sized sheet, properly filled out

  • Valid photo identification required

  • If necessary, a duplicate of the identical photo from the application form should be pasted on the attendance sheet and PwD certificate.

article-image

