NEET UG 2022 final answer key today; learn result websites here

NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be out today | Pixabay

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 results are expected to be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 7. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 will be made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17, drawing a total of 18.72 lakh applicants. NTA reported that 95% of candidates registered for NEET UG participated in the test. 3,570 locations across 497 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities hosted the medical admission exam

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

Candidates can get the NEET result link on the following websites:

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

To download the NEET UG 2022 Scorecard:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the NTA's official website.

Click the NEET UG 2022 result link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and birthdate.

Results for NEET UG 2022 will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 scorecard after downloading it for future use.

Read Also CAT 2022: Registration deadline nears for MBA candidates