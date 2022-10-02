NEET UG 2022: Counselling likely from October 10; MCC urges PwD candidates to get disability certificate

Representative Photo | IANS

New Delhi: For the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has created a platform for the creation of online Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates. The approved NEET disability certification centres are where PwD applicants who have registered for NEET UG 2022 counselling can obtain their disability certificates.

MCC stated that PwD candidates should obtain the disability certificate for claiming reservation benefits prior to the start of NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1, which is anticipated to start on October 10. This was done in an apparent reference to the tentative NEET UG 2022 counselling date.

“Candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on the NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from October 10, 2022,” the official notification by MCC read.

In order to obtain a PwD certificate, candidates must go through a physical examination at the approved disability centre. While there, they must have their disability evaluated and measured. Through the MCC-provided site, the centre authorities will produce the certificate electronically. It instructed candidates to confirm that the examining specialists have properly signed the PwD certificate.