NEET UG 2022: Correction window closes today at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to edit

Today, June 16, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application correction window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Candidates who want to make changes or corrections to their NEET 2022 application form can do so at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who entered their actual category incorrectly on the NEET UG online application form can fix it and upload a scanned copy of their certificate.

Those who were unable to get a category certificate from the competent authority can submit a self-declaration in the agency's format, according to the NTA.

Today's NEET UG application edit window is open until 9 p.m. Following that, the NTA will not accept any corrections in particulars under any circumstances.

Know how to make changes:

Go to the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Login using your credentials.

Make changes in the application form.

Click on submit and make the payment of the fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.