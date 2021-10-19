e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:23 PM IST

NEET UG 2021: Results expected soon on ntaneet.nic.in

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

As the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate NEET UG 2021 exam was released recently, the result is expected to be out soon.

The last day to raise objections to the answer key was October 17, 9 pm. Challenges made by the students will be verified by the experts and if the objections are found valid, NTA will revise the answer key. The final answer key of NEET UG 2021 will be prepared after considering the challenges and the result will be based on the final answer key. In any case of clarification, students can contact NTA through Phone number – 011-40759000 or can email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:01 PM IST
