NEET-UG 2021 Results: Answer key available on neet.nta.nic.in, NTA sends scorecards via e-mail

The results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is sending the UG scorecards via email to the candidates.



The scorecard contains the following details; score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc. The final answer key is now available. Candidates can check the official website neet.nta.nic.in, as assured by NTA.



Medical aspirants have awaited the results for over a month. The result was expected to be out on October 28. However, the answer sheet mix-up case caused a delay. Candidates will receive their answers key prior to the results at ntaresults.nic.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 10:27 PM IST