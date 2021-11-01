FPJ-Ed: NEET PG, SS, MDS tentative dates for 2022 academic year announced by NBEMS

The dates for various medical entrance exams scheduled between January 2022 and May 2023 have been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

According to a notification on the board's website, the NEET PG exam 2022 will be held on March 12, 2022 while the NEET MDS exam will be held on March 6, 2022.

The NEET SS 2022 will be based on the revised scheme and will be held on June 18, 19, 2021. DNB-PDCET 2022 is slated for March 20 whereas FET 2022 will be held on July 9, the notice said.

"The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals and confirmations," the notice said

"Please refer to NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for Information Bulletins, Application Forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified," it further said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:59 PM IST