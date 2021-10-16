NEET UG 2021: Result to be declared soon on neet.nta.nic.in

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) is likely to get declared soon.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, October 15 released the NEET 2021 answer keys on its official website. Students who appeared for the NEET 2021 examinations can check the answer keys on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, after being engulfed with requests from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the last date for correcting application forms to October 14, 2021. Candidates who wish to correct details on their application forms can do so on neet.nta.nic.in .

ALSO READ JEE Advanced Result: City topper Antriksh had taken break from social media for studies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:22 AM IST