NEET-UG 2021 counselling: Mop-up round choice filling starts today, know how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) from 3 pm today. Candidates have till 11:55 p.m. today to make their choices. Interested applicants can use the choice locking facility by going to the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates should double-check any spelling errors and make sure that all of the information they enter is factually correct.

Here's how to lock choice filling

1) Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Click on 'UG medical counselling.'

3) To register online, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the 'online registration' link.

4) To login, enter your NEET-UG 2021 roll number, password, and security pin.

5) Fill in all of your personal information and educational credentials.

6) Fill in all of your personal information and educational credentials. Complete the application process by uploading all required documents and paying the application fees.

7) Submit your application.

The MCC had previously extended the registration date for the NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round of counselling. The NEET mop-up round registration and payment deadline was originally set for March 14, however it was later extended to March 16, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 02:45 PM IST