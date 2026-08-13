NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Result Released; MCC Allows Discrepancy Claims Till 5 PM Today

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Result Released | Image: Canva

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 for D.M., M.Ch. and DNBSS courses. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check their provisional seat allotment result through the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the MCC notice issued on August 13, 2026, the Round 2 result is currently provisional and has not yet been treated as final.

Direct Link To Check Results

Direct Link To Check Notice

MCC Sets 5 PM Deadline For Raising Discrepancies

As per the official notice released on the website, Candidates who find any discrepancy in the provisional result can report it to MCC of DGHS by 5 PM today, August 13, 2026.

The committee has asked candidates to submit any queries or objections to mccresultquery@gmail.com by the deadline. After 5 PM, the provisional result will be treated as final.

Therefore, candidates should carefully check their allotted course and institute and report any genuine discrepancy within the specified time.

The official notice further stated that the "Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law".

Candidates Advised To Wait Before Reporting

MCC has also issued an important instruction regarding admission and reporting. Candidates who have been allotted a seat should not approach the allotted college or institute immediately. The official notice stated that "The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website."



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NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2:How To Check NEET SS Round 2 Result

Candidates can check their Round 2 allotment status by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET SS counselling section.

Step 3: Look for the Round 2 provisional result link.

Step 4: Download the seat allotment result.

Step 5: Search for your roll number or other required details in the result.

Step 6: Check the allotted course and institute carefully.

Step 7: If there is any discrepancy, report it to MCC by 5 PM on August 13.

Candidates should note that the allotment letter should be downloaded only after the final result is declared, as specifically advised by MCC.

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: What's Next?

After the results are final, candidates must report to their allotted institutes from August 14 to August 20 as per the revised schedule.

