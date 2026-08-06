NEET-SS 2025 Counselling: MCC Revises Round 2 Schedule After Delhi HC Order; Registration From August 9

NEET-SS 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for Round 2 of the NEET Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025 counselling following an order passed by the Delhi High Court on August 5. The revised schedule allows eligible candidates to re-register and participate in the second round of counselling.

The decision comes after the Delhi High Court, in its order dated August 5 in Writ Petition (C) No. 11097/2026, Sunil & Anr. v. Medical Counselling Committee, directed that the petitioner candidates be allowed to re-register and participate in Round 2 of NEET-SS 2025 counselling.

In a notice issued on August 5, MCC said it has withdrawn its earlier notification dated August 3 with immediate effect. The resignation portal for candidates who want to give up their Round 1 allotted seats will remain open until August 7.

The new registration and choice-filling process for Round 2 will resume from 10 am on August 9, 2026.

Direct link to check the official announcement

NEET-SS 2025 Round 2: Revised Schedule

According to the revised schedule released by MCC, candidates who wish to resign from their Round 1 allotted seat can do so between 10 am on August 6 and 4 pm on August 7, 2026.

Resignation from Round 1 seat: August 6, 10 am to August 7, 4 pm

Verification of seat matrix by institutes: August 8

Round 2 registration and payment: August 9, 10 am to August 10, 6 pm

Payment facility: Available until 9 pm on August 10, as per server time

Choice filling: Available until August 11, 5 pm

Choice locking: August 11, 10 am to 5 pm

Processing of seat allotment: August 12

Round 2 seat allotment result: August 13

Reporting at allotted institute: August 14 to August 20

Moreover, MCC has asked all the institutes and colleges participating in this process to consider the weekends and holidays as working days, as there is not much time left for the completion of this process.

Direct link to check the full schedule here

NEET-SS 2025 Round 2: How to Register

Candidates who have been deemed eligible to participate in Round 2 can register themselves through the MCC counselling portal once the registration period becomes open:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC.

Step 2: Go to the Super Speciality Counselling option in the online services.

Step 3: Choose the link for NEET-SS 2025 Round 2 registration.

Step 4: Log in with the necessary credentials or complete registration afresh if required.

Step 5: Fill in all the necessary details like personal, academic and NEET-SS details.

Step 6: Make the necessary payment of the counselling fee via the online payment system.

Step 7: Fill the choice form and choose the desired DM/MCh/DBN SS courses/institutes.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the registration form, fee payment receipt and locked choices for future reference.

Candidates who want to resign from Round 1 seat

MCC has separately opened the resignation facility for candidates who do not wish to continue with their Round 1 allotted seats. The resignation window will remain available from 10 am on August 6 until 4 pm on August 7, 2026.

Candidates considering resignation should complete the process within the specified time. Once the resignation window closes, no request should be assumed to be accepted unless permitted under the applicable counselling rules.

Candidates should check the MCC website regularly for any further notice or change in the counselling timetable and rely on the latest official schedule before completing registration, choice filling or resignation.