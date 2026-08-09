NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Virtual Vacancy List For 5,605 Super Speciality Seats; Check Seat Matrix Here

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 virtual vacancy list for eligible candidates. The list contains 5,605 virtual vacancies across DM, M.Ch and DNB SS super-speciality courses at participating institutes across the country.
The virtual vacancy list has been released for the DM, M.Ch and DrDNB SS Round 2 counselling process. Candidates participating in the second round can refer to the list to identify the seats that may become available based on the outcome of the ongoing counselling process.
The MCC list includes institute-wise details such as the state, medical college or hospital, quota, course/speciality, category and number of seats. The vacancies are listed under the All India quota, with individual specialities showing the number of virtual seats available.
NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: Virtual Vacancy Details
According to the virtual vacancy list, a total of 5,605 seats are listed for Round 2 counselling.
DM/M.Ch: 3,243 seats
DNB SS: 2,362 seats
Total virtual vacancies: 5,605 seats
NEET SS 2025 Round 2: Specialities Included
DM courses include:
DM Cardiology
DM Neurology
DM Nephrology
DM Medical Gastroenterology
DM Endocrinology
DM Medical Oncology
DM Critical Care Medicine
DM Pulmonary Medicine
DM Clinical Haematology
Other DM specialities
M.Ch courses include:
M.Ch Neurosurgery
M.Ch Urology
M.Ch Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
M.Ch Paediatric Surgery
M.Ch Surgical Gastroenterology
M.Ch Surgical Oncology
M.Ch Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery
Other M.Ch specialities
DNB SS courses include:
DNBSS Cardiology
DNBSS Neurology
DNBSS Nephrology
DNBSS Gastroenterology
DNBSS Critical Care Medicine
DNBSS Medical Oncology
DNBSS Surgical Oncology
DNBSS Genito Urinary Surgery (Urology)
DNBSS Cardiac Anaesthesia
Other DNB SS specialities
NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: Important Dates
Registration last date: August 10, 2026, up to 6:00 PM
Registration fee payment last date: August 10, 2026, up to 9:00 PM
Choice filling last date: August 11, 2026, up to 5:00 PM
Choice locking: August 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Seat allotment result: August 13, 2026
Reporting at allotted college: August 14 to August 20, 2026
The NEET SS Round 2 counselling 2025 vacancy list indicates seats that may become available for fresh selection due to candidates not joining or resigning from their allotted seats.