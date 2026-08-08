NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Clear Vacancy List For 2,423 Super Speciality Seats; Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2025:The NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 clear vacancy list has been made public by the Medical Counselling Committee. According to the NEET SS clear vacancy list, 2,423 seats would be filled for admission to DM, M.Ch., and DrNB super-speciality courses through NEET SS Round 2 counselling in 2025.
For the Round 2 counselling process, candidates are advised to review the NEET SS 2025 vacancy seat matrix and submit their selections appropriately. Registration and choice filling for the second round of NEET SS Counselling are currently open on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Download the official NEET SS clear-vacancy seat matrix
NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: Important Dates
Registration last date: August 10, 2026, up to 6:00 PM
Registration fee payment last date: August 10, 2026, up to 9:00 PM
Choice filling last date: August 11, 2026, up to 5:00 PM
Choice locking: August 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Seat allotment result: August 13, 2026
Reporting at allotted college: August 14 to August 20, 2026
NEET SS 2025 Round 2: Course-wise Vacancies
DM/M.Ch: 1,515 seats
Includes DM and M.Ch. super-speciality programmes across participating institutes.
DrNB SS: 908 seats
Includes DrNB super-speciality programmes across participating institutes.
Total clear vacancies: 2,423 seats
Course-wise Specialities Mentioned in the Matrix
DM courses include:
DM Cardiology
DM Neurology
DM Nephrology
DM Medical Gastroenterology
DM Medical Oncology
DM Infectious Disease
DM Critical Care Medicine
Other DM specialities
MCh courses include:
MCh Neurosurgery
MCh Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CTVS)
MCh Paediatric Surgery
MCh Urology
MCh Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Other MCh specialities
DrNB SS courses include:
DrNB Cardiology
DrNB Neurology
DrNB Nephrology
DrNB Cardiac Anaesthesia
DrNB Critical Care Medicine
DrNB Cardio Thoracic Surgery
DrNB Plastic Surgery
Other DrNB specialities.
Download the official NEET SS clear-vacancy seat matrix
NEET SS Round 2 counselling 2025 vacancy list is to find out which seats are open for new selection since candidates have not joined or have resigned.