NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Clear Vacancy List For 2,423 Super Speciality Seats; Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Clear Vacancy List For 2,423 Super Specialty Seats | Official website

NEET SS Counselling 2025:The NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 clear vacancy list has been made public by the Medical Counselling Committee. According to the NEET SS clear vacancy list, 2,423 seats would be filled for admission to DM, M.Ch., and DrNB super-speciality courses through NEET SS Round 2 counselling in 2025.

For the Round 2 counselling process, candidates are advised to review the NEET SS 2025 vacancy seat matrix and submit their selections appropriately. Registration and choice filling for the second round of NEET SS Counselling are currently open on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Download the official NEET SS clear-vacancy seat matrix

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: Important Dates

Registration last date: August 10, 2026, up to 6:00 PM

Registration fee payment last date: August 10, 2026, up to 9:00 PM

Choice filling last date: August 11, 2026, up to 5:00 PM

Choice locking: August 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Seat allotment result: August 13, 2026

Reporting at allotted college: August 14 to August 20, 2026

NEET SS 2025 Round 2: Course-wise Vacancies

DM/M.Ch: 1,515 seats

Includes DM and M.Ch. super-speciality programmes across participating institutes.

DrNB SS: 908 seats

Includes DrNB super-speciality programmes across participating institutes.

Total clear vacancies: 2,423 seats

Course-wise Specialities Mentioned in the Matrix

DM courses include:

DM Cardiology

DM Neurology

DM Nephrology

DM Medical Gastroenterology

DM Medical Oncology

DM Infectious Disease

DM Critical Care Medicine

Other DM specialities

MCh courses include:

MCh Neurosurgery

MCh Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CTVS)

MCh Paediatric Surgery

MCh Urology

MCh Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Other MCh specialities

DrNB SS courses include:

DrNB Cardiology

DrNB Neurology

DrNB Nephrology

DrNB Cardiac Anaesthesia

DrNB Critical Care Medicine

DrNB Cardio Thoracic Surgery

DrNB Plastic Surgery

Other DrNB specialities.

Download the official NEET SS clear-vacancy seat matrix

NEET SS Round 2 counselling 2025 vacancy list is to find out which seats are open for new selection since candidates have not joined or have resigned.