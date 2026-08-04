NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Adds 153 Tamil Nadu In-Service Super-Speciality Seats To Round 2 Following Supreme Court Order

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 153 vacant in-service Super Specialty (SS) seats from Tamil Nadu to the Round 2 seat matrix of NEET SS Counselling 2025, following directions issued by the Supreme Court of India.

In a notice dated August 4, 2026, the MCC informed candidates that the Tamil Nadu State Selection Committee had reverted 153 vacant Super Specialty seats to the central counselling authority in compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated July 28, 2026, in Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association & Anr. vs. Union of India & Ors. (W.P. (C) No. 771/2026).

Direct Link To Check Notice

Dircet Link To Check Dates

The seats were returned to the MCC through a letter issued by the Tamil Nadu State Selection Committee on July 29, 2026, and have now been incorporated into the Round 2 seat matrix.

Candidates Can Exercise Fresh Choices

With the inclusion of the additional seats, eligible candidates participating in Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling 2025 can now exercise fresh choices for the newly added Tamil Nadu in-service seats within the prescribed Round 2 choice-filling schedule.

The MCC has advised candidates to regularly visit its official website for the latest counselling updates and announcements.

Seats Added Across Multiple Colleges and Specialties

The 153 newly added seats are spread across several government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, including:

Chengalpattu Medical College

Coimbatore Medical College

Government Thoothukudi Medical College

Government Kilpauk Medical College

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem

K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Trichy

Kanyakumari Government Medical College

Madras Medical College

Madurai Medical College

Stanley Medical College

Thanjavur Medical College

Tirunelveli Medical College

The additional seats cover a wide range of DM and MCh programmes, including Cardiology, Neurology, Medical Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Medical Oncology, Neonatology, Clinical Haematology, Hepatology, Interventional Radiology, Paediatric Neurology, Paediatric Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Vascular Surgery, Endocrine Surgery and Hand Surgery, among others.

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Among the institutions, Madras Medical College has received one of the largest allocations, with seats added across multiple super specialty programmes, including Cardiology, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Paediatric Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Urology and Vascular Surgery.

Total Seats Added

According to the official notification, all 153 reverted in-service Super Specialty seats have now been included in the Round 2 seat matrix for NEET SS Counselling 2025.

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Revised Counselling Schedule

As per the official notice:

Registration & Fee Payment Last Date: August 5, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking: August 6, 2026

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 6, 2026

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: August 7, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: August 8 to August 12, 2026