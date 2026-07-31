NEET SS 2025: MCC Allows Round 1 Candidates To Resign Seats Without Forfeiting Security Deposit Till August 4

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NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a one-time relaxation allowing candidates allotted seats in Round 1 of the NEET Super Specialty (SS) Counselling 2025 to resign from their allotted seats without forfeiting their security deposit.

According to an official notice issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on July 31, 2026, the decision has been taken under exceptional circumstances in the interest of candidates and should not be treated as a precedent for future counselling rounds.

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Candidates wishing to resign their Round 1 seats can do so by approaching their allotted colleges between 12:00 PM on July 31, 2026, and 6:00 PM on August 4, 2026. During this period, they can complete the resignation process and collect their original documents from the respective institutions.

The MCC has also clarified that the resignation process must be completed online through the MCC portal. The allotted college authorities are required to generate the resignation letter online. Any resignation accepted by the college offline will be considered null and void and will not be recognised by the MCC.

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Candidates are advised to complete the online resignation process within the stipulated timeline to avoid any complications during the counselling process. The notice was published by the MCC on July 31, 2026.