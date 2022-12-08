NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional result out; here's how to download

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional result out |

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has announced the NEET SS counselling 2022 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality) round 1 provisional result. Candidates can check the result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Over 3,500 candidates have been shortlisted in the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment.

MCC is soon going to roll out the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 final seat allotment result. According to the official schedule released a few days ago, NEET SS round 1 seat allotment was set to be released on December 10. Post the final allotment of round 1 is announced, candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to report at the allotted colleges between December 11 and December 16, 2022. If candidates wish to resign from this round of allotment, they can do so and apply for round 2 of NEET SS counselling 2022.

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," an official statement by the MCC read.

Here's how to download NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result:

Go to the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, open the 'Super Speciality' tab. Select the 'provisional result of SS 2022 round 1' link. The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.