AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment results to be out today; here's how to download

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment results to be out today | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is going to declare AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, December 8. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates in AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 must report at the allotted institutes from December 9 to 17.

Here's how to download AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 seat allotment result:

Open the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Select the NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result link.

Round 2 allotment list PDF will display on the screen.

Download the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 seat allotment result, and get a printout for future use.

Round 3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin soon.