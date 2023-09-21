NEET SS Admit Card 2023 Releasing Tomorrow; Exam On September 29, 30

Representative Image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, will release the NEET SS Admit Card 2023 tomorrow, September 22. Candidates who have registered for NEET Super Speciality can access their admit cards on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can download the NEET SS admit card 2023 by logging in with their registration number and date of birth on the official website.

The NEET SS 2023 exam will be held on September 29 and 30, 2023, at various examination centers around the country. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

How to download?

Visit the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your NEET SS admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Take a printout of the same for further references.

The NEET SS exam results will be released on October 15, 2023. The NEET SS admit card 2023 is a required document for the exam day. Candidates who fail to submit their admission cards will be denied entry to the exam.

NEET SS 2023 is a qualifying-cumulative-ranking test for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB Super Specialty courses for the 2023-24 academic year.

Read Also Zero Qualifying Percentile Exposes NEET Conspiracy: Udhayanidhi Stalin

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)