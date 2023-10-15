NEET SS 2023 Results Out At nbe.edu.in; Direct Link Here | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) result today, October 15, 2023. Candidates can check NEET SS result on the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

To download the NEET SS results 2023, candidates have to use their email ID and password.

Direct Link to check result

This year, the NEET SS examination 2023 was conducted at several exam centres across the country on September 29 and 30.

Candidates who qualify for the NEET SS exam will be eligible for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super speciality courses.

The exam was held for 13 different groups - medical, radiodiagnosis, microbiology, pathology, psychiatry, surgical, paediatric, anaesthesiology, pharmacology, ENT, respiratory medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics.

Steps to know how to download NEET SS result 2023:

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Then go to homepage, select NEET SS from the tab.

Select the result PDF for the respective super speciality course.

Scroll down the list to find the NEET SS roll number.

Check the marks and rank secured in the PDF.

Save the NEET SS result for future reference.