NEET Re-Exam Fraud Exposed In Bihar: 9 Proxy Candidates Held, Medical Students Among 24 Arrested In Lakhisarai | File Pic (Representational Image)

NEET UG Re-exam 2026: A major examination fraud racket linked to the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination has been busted in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, leading to the arrest of 24 people, including medical students from some of the country's prominent institutions. The crackdown came just a day after the nationwide re-test was conducted on June 21.



According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, investigators uncovered a well-organised proxy examination network that allegedly arranged for candidates to appear in the medical entrance test on behalf of others in exchange for large sums of money. Preliminary findings suggest that deals ranging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh were struck to secure admissions through fraudulent means.





Among those arrested are medical students associated with Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Gaya Medical College, AIIMS Raebareli and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as reported by India.com. Police believe these students were recruited to impersonate genuine NEET aspirants during the examination.



As per various media reports, the arrests were made during coordinated raids conducted at multiple examination centres, including Government High School Hasanpur, KRK Higher Secondary School and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Lakhisarai. Authorities also detained 14 employees of the agency responsible for biometric verification at examination centres, raising concerns about possible lapses in identity-checking procedures.



Investigators have also arrested the alleged mastermind believed to be behind the operation. During the raids, police recovered mobile phones and several important documents that are expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.





According to the media reports, Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar said the probe is examining the full extent of the network and whether similar activities were carried out at other centres. Officials are also analysing digital evidence seized from the accused to identify additional beneficiaries and facilitators connected to the racket.



The development comes at a time when NEET-UG 2026 is already under intense scrutiny. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the re-examination on June 21 after cancelling the original May 3 test amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of question paper leaks.

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The re-test was one of the largest examinations ever conducted in the country under heightened security measures. More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across 5,440 centres located in 551 cities in India and 14 international locations. The examination was held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with eligible candidates with disabilities receiving additional compensatory time.



Authorities had deployed extensive security arrangements, including biometric verification, enhanced surveillance and strict monitoring protocols, to ensure the integrity of the examination process.