NEET Protest Ends After 36 Days: Calm Returns To Jantar Mantar As Dipke Recovers From Typhoid, Wangchuk Hospitalised |

Calm returned to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, a day after the 36-day protest over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper leak came to an end. The protest site, which had witnessed continuous sloganeering, speeches and demonstrations for over a month, wore a deserted look as tents were dismantled and volunteers and supporters dispersed.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which spearheaded the agitation, announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing the protest after the government accepted all its remaining demands, including compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

Dipke Recuperates, Thanks Supporters and Critics

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is recovering from typhoid at home. The party shared a photograph of him receiving intravenous fluids along with a video message in which he reflected on the end of the agitation.

"It feels really good. Today, finally, I could go to sleep and wake up in the bedroom without thinking about what to do next or what will happen till evening. There is no panic," Dipke said.

Describing the past 36 days as "really, really difficult", he thanked supporters across the country for standing by the fledgling outfit despite doubts surrounding its campaign.

"I want to thank each and every supporter... the people who supported us, showed their trust in us and loved us when everybody was doubting us. Without you guys, we wouldn't have been able to achieve this," he said.

Dipke also apologised to supporters who had gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, saying he was unable to meet them because of typhoid.

"I have typhoid... That's why I had to come home," he said, thanking those who remained at the protest site throughout the agitation.

He also acknowledged critics of the movement, saying:

"The people who doubted us, criticised us or questioned us... I want to thank them as well. If you hadn't criticised us, we wouldn't have been able to improve," he said.

Calling the campaign "just the beginning", Dipke said the CJP had "a long way to go".

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Wangchuk Continues Recovery in Hospital

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest with an indefinite hunger strike, remains admitted to Medanta Hospital after his health deteriorated during the agitation. He continues to recover following his hospitalisation.

The protest, which began on June 20, gained momentum after police action against demonstrators on July 20 and later received support from several student organisations and activists, including Wangchuk.

NDMC Clears Protest Site, Removes Nearly 60 Metric Tonnes of Waste

With the protest concluding, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched a round-the-clock clean-up drive at and around Jantar Mantar.

More than 100 sanitation workers, along with heavy vehicles and mechanised equipment, were deployed to remove nearly 60 metric tonnes of waste left behind during the agitation. Officials said around 52 metric tonnes had been cleared by Sunday afternoon.

"Roads were being washed with pressure-jetting machines, while walls bearing protest slogans were repainted and damaged footpaths and curbstones repaired to restore the area after protesters dispersed," an NDMC official said.