NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!

The NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule is anticipated to be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the near future. After it is announced, candidates who made it through NEET PG 2024 will be able to access the counselling schedule on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The timetable, which will be provided in PDF format, will include information on crucial dates for choosing a decision, registering, and reporting to the designated institute.

How to register?

-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website.

-At the top of the website, click the link for NEET PG counselling.

-Click the register link on the newly displayed page. Finish the registration procedure.

-Complete the application.

-Send in the application cost.

-For future use, download the confirmation page.

NEET PG 2024 counselling is anticipated to take place in four stages: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round, based on past trends.

Required documents:

-NEET PG admit card

-ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

-NEET PG result/rank letter

-Class X marksheet/ birth certificate

-MBBS marksheet

-MBBS degree certificate

-Internship completion certificate

-Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

-Disability certificate (if applicable)

NEET PG 2024



2,28,540 applicants took the NEET PG test in two shifts on August 11, 2024: from 3.30 pm to 7 pm and from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. It took place in 416 locations in 170 cities around the country.