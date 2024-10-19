Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Required Documents

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Unsplash

The third round of the Jharkhand National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) has been released by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB). By going to the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, registered candidates who completed their choices can view the Jharkhand NEET UG 2024 round 3 seat allotment result.

How to check?

To get the Jharkhand NEET UG 2024 round 3 allotment letter, candidates would need to provide their roll number, password, and security pin.

-Visit jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the link for the Jharkhand NEET UG 2024 round 3 seat allocation.

-If necessary, submit the login information.

-The seat allocation for Jharkhand NEET round three in 2024 will show on the screen.

-Open the marks card and download it.

-Preserve it for future use.

Candidates should see these details mentioned in their scorecard - name, category, date of birth, gender, name of allotted institute, allotted course and category.



The Jharkhand NEET UG 2024 round 3 seat allotment letter will be available for download to candidates starting today. The shortlisted candidates must accept their seats, finish document verification, and attend to the designated college between October 19 and 23, as per the Jharkhand NEET UG 2024 counselling timetable.

Required documents:

-NEET 2024 admit card

-NEET 2024 result or scorecard

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and admit cards

-Passing certificate for class 10 and 12

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-Permanent residence certificate

-A valid photo ID proof, such as a PAN card, voter card, Aadhar card, or passport

-Passport-sized photographs