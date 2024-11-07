NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in; Apply By November 17

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in |

The selection period for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) will commence on Friday, November 8, according to the Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC. Candidates can fill out their options on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in, if they applied for the counselling process.

Important dates:

Choice filling opens: November 8, 2024

Last date for Choice Filling: November 17, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM

Seat allotment processing: November 18 to 19, 2024

Round 1 result announcement: November 20, 2024

Reporting at allotted colleges (Round 1): November 21 to November 27, 2024

Candidates can fill in their choices and lock them on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

How to fill out the NEET PG 2024 choice filling application:

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: To log in, enter your credentials.

Step 3: For choice filling, click the link.

Step 4: After selecting your options, lock it.

Step 5: Save a paper copy of the page for future reference after downloading it.

Candidates are advised to visit MCC's official website for additional information.