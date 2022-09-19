e-Paper Get App
NEET PG 2022: Counselling to start tomorrow at mcc.nic.in.

The MCC is conducting the NEET PG Counselling for 50 per All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

Tomorrow, on September 20, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the NEET PG counselling 2022 choice filling window. Candidates who have completed NEET PG counselling round 1 registration can fill out their choices online at mcc.nic.in.

Registered candidates have until September 25 to submit their preferences (11:55 pm). Candidates are advised to fill out the choices carefully because once they are locked, they cannot be changed.

The registration process for the first round will close on September 23, 2022. The choice locking process will be held on September 25, from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

The MCC is conducting the NEET PG Counselling for 50 per All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 percent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, and PG DNB seats.

Guidelines for NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

  • Candidates can select between 30 and 40 options.

  • The seat allotment is based on the choices submitted by the candidates hence the choices entered should be in the order of preference.

  • Candidates should ensure that all the information filled during the NEET PG counselling registration is correct and factual.

  • If a candidate does not lock their preference, it will be automatically locked and they will not be able to change it.

  • The new choice filling will be available in NEET PG counselling rounds 1 and 2, as well as in mop-up round counselling.

article-image

