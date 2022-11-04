NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registrations for Mop-up round end today; know more here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registrations for Mop-up round end today | Pixabay

Registrations for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 are going to stop today, November 4, 2022. Candidates will be able to finish the choice-filling process until November 5. The fee payment process for NEET PG counselling 2022 will be available till 8 pm, today. Internal candidate verification process commenced today and will last till November 6.

According to the counselling schedule, the NEET PG counselling 2022 choice-locking will only be held on November 5. The seat allotment process is going to take place between November 7 and November 8, and the result for the same is going to be declared on November 9. Candidates must report to the allotted colleges between November 10 and November 14, 2022.

Here's how to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: