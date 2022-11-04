NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registrations for Mop-up round end today; know more here

e-Paper Get App
The fee payment process for NEET PG counselling 2022 will be available till 8 pm, today.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registrations for Mop-up round end today | Pixabay
Registrations for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 are going to stop today, November 4, 2022. Candidates will be able to finish the choice-filling process until November 5. The fee payment process for NEET PG counselling 2022 will be available till 8 pm, today. Internal candidate verification process commenced today and will last till November 6.

According to the counselling schedule, the NEET PG counselling 2022 choice-locking will only be held on November 5. The seat allotment process is going to take place between November 7 and November 8, and the result for the same is going to be declared on November 9. Candidates must report to the allotted colleges between November 10 and November 14, 2022.

Here's how to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round:

  • Go to the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

  • Find the registration link on the homepage, click on it to proceed.

  • Enter and recheck the required details and click on submit to get the login credentials.

  • After login enter your personal information, pay the registration fee and submit.

