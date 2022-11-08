NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round results tomorrow; know more here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round results tomorrow |

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to announce the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result tomorrow, November 9. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The processing of mop-up round seat allotment will stop today, November 8.

Selected candidates of the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment list must report to the allotted institutions between November 10 and November 14.

List of documents required for NEET PG counselling 2022 verification:

Class 10 mark sheet

Birth certificate

MBBS mark sheet

Degree certificate

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG result letter

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate

Valid ID proof

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration was held by the MCC from November 1 to November 5, 2022. The mop-up round registration process was supposed to start on October 31, but the date got pushed to November 1. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes took place between November 4 and November 6, 2022.