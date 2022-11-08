e-Paper Get App
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round results tomorrow; know more here

Selected candidates of the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment list must report to the allotted institutions between November 10 and November 14.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round results tomorrow
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to announce the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result tomorrow, November 9. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The processing of mop-up round seat allotment will stop today, November 8.

List of documents required for NEET PG counselling 2022 verification:

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Birth certificate

  • MBBS mark sheet

  • Degree certificate

  • NEET PG 2022 admit card

  • NEET PG result letter

  • Internship completion certificate

  • Permanent or provisional registration certificate

  • Valid ID proof

  • Disability certificate (if applicable)

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration was held by the MCC from November 1 to November 5, 2022. The mop-up round registration process was supposed to start on October 31, but the date got pushed to November 1. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes took place between November 4 and November 6, 2022.

