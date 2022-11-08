NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round results tomorrow; know more here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to announce the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result tomorrow, November 9. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The processing of mop-up round seat allotment will stop today, November 8.
Selected candidates of the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment list must report to the allotted institutions between November 10 and November 14.
List of documents required for NEET PG counselling 2022 verification:
Class 10 mark sheet
Birth certificate
MBBS mark sheet
Degree certificate
NEET PG 2022 admit card
NEET PG result letter
Internship completion certificate
Permanent or provisional registration certificate
Valid ID proof
Disability certificate (if applicable)
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)
The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration was held by the MCC from November 1 to November 5, 2022. The mop-up round registration process was supposed to start on October 31, but the date got pushed to November 1. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes took place between November 4 and November 6, 2022.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)