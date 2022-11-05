NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round registrations end today; know more here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round registrations end today | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to close the registrations of NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round today, November 5. Candidates can apply for mop-up round on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Along with the mop-up round registrations, choice-filling and choice-locking processes also close today.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 choice-filling and choice-locking processes will take place between 3 PM and 11:55 PM today. Candidates will not be provided an option of editing their choices once locked. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round result is going to be declared on November 9.

Here's how to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round:

Go to the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

Find the registration link on the homepage, click on it to proceed.

Enter and recheck the required details and click on submit to get the login credentials.

After login enter your personal information, pay the registration fee and submit.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registrations were initially supposed to start on October 31, but it was rescheduled to begin on November 1 because of the offline admission process in Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions.