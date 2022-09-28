NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws round 1 provisional results; know why |

On September 28, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced that the provisional allotment results for NEET PG (2022) counselling had been withdrawn. MCC has declared that it will reopen the NEET PG choice-filling period and release a new set of results for round 1 of counselling. On September 27, MCC announced the provisional seat allotment results for the NEET PG counselling for the MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, and DNB programmes on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC stated that because a few PG DNB institutes were not able to finish their address profile on the portal, their seats were not shown when candidates applied 'State Filter' during the choice-filling process. As a result, the Committee restarted the choice-filling process today, September 28, at 5 pm.

The MCC in its official statement said, "Keeping in view the larger public interest, the competent authority has decided to open the NEET PG choice filling again and issue a fresh result for round 1 as per the following schedule." The statement further mentioned that candidates who were satisfied with the result, need not make any changes in their choice-filling process. Their old choices would be considered. However, candidates who wish to alter their choices, can unfreeze them by giving 'Consent' on the official MCC portal.