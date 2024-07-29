NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2024 To Be Out Today, Students To Receive It Via Email

NEET PG City Intimation Slip To Be Out Today, Students To Receive It Via Email | Representational pic

Today, July 29, 2024, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will reveal the city for the NEET PG exam. As per the official announcement, students will receive the NEET PG city intimation slip via their registered email address.



On the other hand, the NEET PG admit card would have information about the exam location. The details state that the admit card can be downloaded starting on August 8, 2024. August 11, 2024 is the date of the NEET PG 2024 exam.

How to check?

-Visit either natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) official website.

-On the homepage, locate the NEET PG 2024 exam link. Select the link for login. Your login credentials, which typically consist of your password and user ID, must be entered.

-Once you've logged in, search for the "NEET PG 2024 Exam City Slip" or related link or tab.

-To view your exam city slip, click the link. Save the slip to your computer for later use.

-Printing the exam city slip will make it easier to obtain and serve as a backup on test day.

Students' exam cities are assigned by NBEMS according to the selections they made throughout the application process. Students are notified of the exam city in advance of the exam so they can make the appropriate plans to get to the testing location on test day.

A list of the 185 cities where the tests will be held has been released by NBEMS. It was mandatory for candidates to indicate in their applications their top four test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select test cities from neighbouring states if a state has less than four test cities available or if there is a greater demand for testing seats than there is space for.