NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Opens Tomorrow; Candidates Can Correct Photograph, Signature, Thumb Impression Until August 10

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NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the NEET PG 2026 selective edit window from tomorrow, July 31 to August 10, 2026, allowing candidates to rectify deficiencies in their uploaded images through the Image Scrutiny tab available on their login dashboard.

The facility is exclusively for candidates whose photograph, signature, or thumb impression has been found deficient or incorrect during the scrutiny process. No other details in the application form can be modified during this window.

Direct Link To Make Edits

Direct Link To Check Image Instructions

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

Selective edit window: July 31 to August 10, 2026

Test city intimation: August 11, 2026

Admit card release: August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

Result declaration: By September 30, 2026

Cut-off date for completion of internship (eligibility): September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026: How to Correct Images in the NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window

Candidates whose images have been marked deficient can follow these steps to upload corrected files:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS NEET PG portal at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 3: Open the Image Scrutiny tab available on the login dashboard.

Step 4: Check whether your photograph, signature, or left thumb impression has been flagged.

Step 5: Upload fresh images strictly as per the specifications mentioned in the Information Bulletin.

Step 6: Review the uploaded images carefully before submitting them.

Step 7: Save and submit the corrected images, and download or take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should note that the selective edit window is only for correcting deficient images. No changes to personal details, academic information, or other application details will be permitted during this period. Failure to rectify the flagged images before August 10, 2026, may lead to rejection of the application.

NEET PG 2026: What Can Be Corrected?

Candidates can upload fresh copies of the following documents if they have been flagged by NBEMS:

Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

Applicants should check their login dashboard and registered email for any communication regarding image deficiencies before uploading revised images.

NEET PG 2026: Image Upload Guidelines

NBEMS has advised candidates to carefully follow the prescribed image specifications, warning that applications may be rejected if the uploaded images do not meet the required standards or are not corrected within the selective edit window.

Photograph

Candidates are required to upload two photographs:

A real-time photograph captured using the computer's webcam or built-in camera while filling out the application form.

A recent colour photograph (not older than three months).

The photograph must:

Be taken against a plain white background.

Show the full face, ears, neck, and shoulders in a frontal view.

Have a neutral expression with eyes open and looking at the camera.

Be clicked in formal attire.

Be free from spectacles, caps, goggles, stethoscopes, makeup, and ornaments.

Not be a selfie or a black-and-white photograph.

Be in .jpg/.jpeg format and less than 80 KB in size.

NBEMS has cautioned that applications may be rejected if there is a significant difference between the real-time webcam photograph and the uploaded recent photograph.

Signature

Candidates must upload their complete signature written in blue or black ink on a plain white sheet.

The signature should:

Be signed within a 3.5 cm × 1.5 cm box.

Not consist of initials only.

Not be written in capital letters.

Be uploaded in .jpg/.jpeg format.

Be cropped to the signature box and remain under 80 KB.

Uploading a photograph or thumb impression in place of the signature will result in rejection.

Left Thumb Impression

Candidates must upload a clear left thumb impression taken using a fresh blue or black ink pad.

The thumb impression should:

Be placed inside a 3.5 cm × 1.5 cm box.

Be clear, properly inked, and free from smudges.

Be scanned or saved in .jpg/.jpeg format.

Be cropped to the box and remain below 80 KB.

NBEMS has advised candidates to avoid dry, incomplete, blurred, or excessively dark thumb impressions.

NEET PG 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates facing any difficulty while using the selective edit window can contact the NBEMS helpdesk at +91 7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays and Gazetted Holidays. They can also raise a query through the Helpdesk tab available after logging into their applicant dashboard.

NBEMS has advised candidates to complete the image correction process well before the August 10 deadline to avoid rejection of their NEET PG 2026 application due to non-compliant photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions.