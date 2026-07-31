NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Candidates Can Correct Photograph, Signature, Thumb Impression Till August 10

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET PG 2026 selective edit window today, July 31. Candidates whose uploaded photograph, signature, or left thumb impression has been found deficient during scrutiny can now correct these images through the Image Scrutiny tab on their applicant dashboard. The correction facility will remain available till August 10, 2026.

NBEMS has clarified that the selective edit window is only for correcting deficient images. No changes to personal information, academic details, category, test city preferences, or any other application details will be allowed during this period.

Direct Link To Make Edits

Direct Link To Check Image Instructions

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

Selective edit window: July 31 to August 10, 2026

Test city intimation: August 11, 2026

Admit card release: August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

Result declaration: September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026: How To Correct Images In NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window

Candidates can follow these steps to upload corrected images:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 3: Click on the Image Scrutiny tab available on the dashboard.

Step 4: Check whether your photograph, signature, or left thumb impression has been flagged.

Step 5: Upload fresh images as per the specifications mentioned in the Information Bulletin.

Step 6: Review the uploaded files carefully before submission.

Step 7: Submit the corrected images and download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

NBEMS has advised candidates to complete the corrections well before the deadline, as failure to rectify deficient images by August 10 may lead to rejection of the application.

NEET PG 2026: What Can Be Corrected?

Candidates can upload fresh copies of the following documents if they have been marked deficient:

Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

Applicants should regularly check their applicant dashboard and registered email ID for any communication regarding image deficiencies.

NEET PG 2026 Image Upload Guidelines

NBEMS has prescribed detailed specifications for uploading photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions. Applications with images that do not meet these specifications may be rejected.

Candidates must upload:

A real-time photograph captured through the computer's webcam or built-in camera while filling the application form.

A recent colour photograph not older than three months.

The uploaded photograph should:

Be taken against a plain white background.

Clearly show the full face, ears, neck, and shoulders in a frontal view.

Have a neutral facial expression with eyes open and looking directly at the camera.

Be in formal attire.

Not include spectacles, caps, goggles, stethoscopes, makeup, or ornaments.

Not be a selfie or a black-and-white photograph.

Be uploaded in .jpg/.jpeg format with a file size below 80 KB.

NBEMS has warned that applications may be rejected if there is a significant mismatch between the real-time webcam photograph and the uploaded recent photograph.

Candidates should upload their complete signature written in blue or black ink on a plain white sheet.

The signature must:

Be signed within a 3.5 cm × 1.5 cm box.

Not consist of initials alone.

Not be written in capital letters.

Be uploaded in .jpg/.jpeg format.

Be cropped to the signature box and remain under 80 KB.

Uploading a photograph or thumb impression instead of the signature will result in rejection of the application.

Candidates should upload a clear left thumb impression using a fresh blue or black ink pad.

The thumb impression should:

Be placed within a 3.5 cm × 1.5 cm box.

Be clear and free from smudges.

Be uploaded in .jpg/.jpeg format.

Be cropped to the prescribed box and remain below 80 KB.

NBEMS has advised candidates to avoid dry, blurred, incomplete, or excessively dark thumb impressions.

NEET PG 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates facing any issues while using the selective edit window can contact the NBEMS helpdesk at +91 7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays and gazetted holidays. They can also raise a query through the Helpdesk tab available on their applicant dashboard after logging in.

NBEMS has urged candidates to complete the image correction process well before the August 10 deadline to avoid rejection of their NEET PG 2026 application due to non-compliant photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions.