NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Closes Tomorrow; Candidates Can Correct Images At natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window: The NEET PG 2026 selective edit window will close tomorrow, August 10, 2026, giving candidates one final opportunity to rectify deficiencies in their uploaded photograph, signature or left thumb impression.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the selective edit window on July 31, 2026. The facility is available only to candidates whose uploaded images were found to be deficient or incorrect during scrutiny.

Candidates can make the required corrections through the Image Scrutiny tab available on their login dashboard. No other application details, including personal or academic information, can be modified during this window.

Direct Link To Make Edits

Direct Link To Check Image Instructions

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

Selective edit window: July 31 to August 10, 2026

Test city intimation: August 11, 2026

Admit card release: August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

Result declaration: By September 30, 2026

Internship completion cut-off: September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026: How To Correct Images

Candidates whose images have been flagged by NBEMS can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Open the Image Scrutiny tab on the applicant dashboard.

Step 4: Check which image has been marked deficient.

Step 5: Upload the corrected photograph, signature or left thumb impression as per the prescribed specifications.

Step 6: Review the uploaded image carefully.

Step 7: Submit the corrected image and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that the corrections are completed by August 10, 2026. Failure to rectify deficient images within the prescribed window may lead to rejection of the NEET PG 2026 application.

NEET PG 2026: What Can Be Corrected?

The selective edit facility allows candidates to replace only the images that have been flagged by NBEMS:

Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

Candidates should also check their registered email address and login dashboard for any communication regarding deficiencies in their uploaded images.

NEET PG 2026 Image Upload Guidelines

Photograph

Candidates are required to upload a real-time photograph captured through a webcam or built-in camera, along with a recent colour photograph not older than three months.

The photograph should:

Have a plain white background.

Show the candidate's full face, ears, neck and shoulders.

Have a frontal view with eyes open and looking at the camera.

Show a neutral expression.

Be taken in formal attire.

Not include spectacles, caps, goggles, stethoscopes, makeup or ornaments.

Not be a selfie or black-and-white photograph.

Be in .jpg/.jpeg format and below 80 KB.

NBEMS has cautioned that applications may be rejected if there is a significant difference between the real-time photograph and the uploaded recent photograph.

Signature

The signature should be made in blue or black ink on a plain white sheet and uploaded according to the prescribed specifications.

Candidates should ensure that the signature:

Is made within a 3.5 cm × 1.5 cm box.

Is not just initials.

Is not written entirely in capital letters.

Is in .jpg/.jpeg format.

Is cropped to the prescribed box.

Is below 80 KB.

Uploading a photograph or thumb impression instead of the signature may result in rejection.

Left Thumb Impression

The left thumb impression should be taken using a fresh blue or black ink pad and placed within a 3.5 cm × 1.5 cm box.

It should be:

Clear and properly inked.

Free from smudges.

Scanned or saved in .jpg/.jpeg format.

Cropped to the prescribed box.

Below 80 KB.

Candidates should avoid submitting dry, incomplete, blurred or excessively dark thumb impressions.

NEET PG 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates facing difficulties while using the selective edit window can contact the NBEMS helpdesk at +91 7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM, except Sundays and Gazetted Holidays.

Candidates can also raise queries through the Helpdesk tab after logging into their applicant dashboard.

With the selective edit window closing tomorrow, August 10, candidates with flagged images are advised to complete the correction process at the earliest to avoid any risk of application rejection.