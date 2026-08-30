NEET PG-2026 Re-Exam Announced For Jaipur Candidates After Repeated Computer Shutdowns Disrupt Examination At Sitapura Centre | AI

Jaipur: Chaos erupted at one of the NEET PG-2026 examination centers in Jaipur, where candidates alleged repeated computer shutdowns disrupting the exam.

Expressing regret to the candidates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a conduct a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5th.

Candidates Claim Systems Shut Down Multiple Times During Examination

The disruption in the exam took place at ION Digital Zone Center in Sitapura, Jaipur, where, as per candidates, the computers repeatedly shut down—up to 10 times in two hours.

According to candidates, the exam was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. but started around 10 a.m. due to technical difficulties.

Candidates further alleged that even after the systems were restarted, questions did not appear properly on their screens, and the center staff were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the repeated technical glitches.

Following the exam, the candidates held a protest outside the center and alleged that they were threatened with action if they continued protesting. Doubting the confidentiality of the exam after repeated system outages, the candidates demanded a probe into the matter.

NBEMS Announces Re-Examination For Affected Candidates On September 5

Meanwhile, in light of the candidates' complaints, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to conduct a re-examination for the affected candidates at two examination centers of ION Digital Zone IDG, Sitapura, Jaipur, during the NEET-PG 2026 exam.

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As per a release from the state government, the NBEMS accepted that the examination could not be completed at centers numbered 41682 and 41683, ION Digital Zone IDG, Sitapura, Jaipur, due to internal power supply issues. NBEMS has expressed regret to the affected candidates for the inconvenience caused.

The Board has decided to conduct a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5, 2026 (Saturday) at 3 p.m. in Jaipur. Detailed information, including the re-examination center, will be released separately. Revised admit cards will also be issued to the concerned candidates.

According to NBEMS, the NEET-PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30 at 1,111 centers across the country for 273,096 registered candidates. Of these, 265,980 candidates appeared for the exam, and approximately 263,535 candidates completed the exam.