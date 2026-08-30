Akhilesh Yadav Promises To Reopen Schools Shut During BJP Rule In UP If Samajwadi Party Returns To Power Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced that schools closed during the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would be reopened if the SP returned to power.

Yadav Highlights PDA Representation Promise Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said people belonging to the PDA, or backward, Dalit and minority communities, studied in government schools and would be given their due share in government according to their population under an SP government.

Yadav also questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent claim that one lakh jobs would be provided in the remaining months of the current government.

"How much time is left now?" he asked, questioning the government's ability to fulfil the promise before the 2027 Assembly elections.

Yadav Promises PWD Audit, Alleges Corruption And Poor Infrastructure

Yadav said an SP government would conduct an audit of the Public Works Department (PWD) and expose alleged corruption in the department.

"There are potholes on the roads," he said, while also alleging irregularities in the Irrigation Department.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged theft of donation money at a temple, Yadav said even a beggar outside a temple would not steal from it, but accused those in power of stealing temple donations.

He described them as "adharmi" and "dharmdrohi" and said people were waiting for an opportunity to remove the BJP from power.

Akhilesh Yadav Raises Law And Order Concerns In Uttar Pradesh

Yadav also targeted the government's law and order record, alleging that criminals from other states were coming to Uttar Pradesh to commit crimes.

"The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is such that criminals from other states come here to carry out crimes and the bulldozer government does nothing. It appears that there is a partnership between the two," he said.

The SP chief further accused BJP leaders of corruption and alleged that adulterated petrol was being sold to consumers. He also claimed that the price of sugar was increased around festivals, putting an additional burden on consumers.

Yadav's remarks come as political parties in Uttar Pradesh step up preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the SP seeking to consolidate its PDA coalition of backward classes, Dalits and minorities as the central plank of its electoral strategy.