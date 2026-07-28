NEET PG 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At natboard.edu.in; Here’s How To Make Changes

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET PG 2026 application correction window today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can make corrections to eligible details in their application forms through the official NBEMS website.

NBEMS has clarified that no offline requests for corrections will be entertained. Candidates are advised to review their application forms carefully and make all necessary changes before the deadline.

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted on August 30, 2026, in a single shift across the country. The test will be administered through computer-based testing (CBT).

Candidates should note that most details entered in the application form can be modified during the correction window. However, certain fields, including the candidate’s name, nationality, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar details, address, and examination state preferences, cannot be changed.

Furthermore, NBEMS will provide a selective edit window from July 31 to August 10, 2026, allowing candidates to update or replace uploaded documents such as photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions, if required.

Direct Link To Make Changes

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction window opened: July 25, 2026

Last date to edit application: July 28, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details

During the correction window, candidates can modify the following details:

Date of Birth

Gender

Category (SC/ST/OBC/General)

PwD Status

EWS Status

Academic Qualifications

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Non-Editable Details

The following details cannot be changed during the correction period:

Candidate’s Name

Email ID

Mobile Number

Nationality

Exam City

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: How To Edit The Application Form

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations’ tab and select ‘NEET PG’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Applicant Login’ and sign in using your credentials.

Step 4: Edit the eligible details and click ‘Save and Next’ after making changes.

Step 5: Review all updated information carefully.

Step 6: Submit the corrected application form and download a copy for future reference.

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Helpdesk Support

Candidates facing issues while editing their application forms can raise a query through the Helpdesk tab available after logging into the applicant portal or contact the NBEMS helpdesk at +91 7996165333. The helpline is available from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays and gazetted holidays.

To avoid last-minute technical issues, applicants should complete the correction process well before the deadline. Candidates should also refer to the official NBEMS website for detailed information regarding the application correction process.