NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window Now Open At natboard.edu.in; Here's How To Fill

NEET PG 2025 | Image: Canva

NBEMS NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the resubmission window for candidates to modify their exam city preferences for the upcoming NEET PG 2025 exam. Registered candidates can resubmit their choices by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in, until June 17, 2025.

Owing to traffic congestion, the site might see technical glitches, and hence, candidates are requested to try again after some time if they face any problems. NEET PG 2025 will take place on August 3, 2025, in one shift.

Where exam cities are being selected, the candidate will be able to view only the available seats of testing cities. NBEMS will allocate the final exam center of the selected city, which will be informed through the admit card. Candidates will have to organise their own travel and accommodation.

City choice will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis. Candidates will have the opportunity to make changes during an edit window that will be accessible from June 20 to June 22, 2025.

Information about the exam city will be announced on July 21, 2025, and admit cards will be made available on July 31, 2025. The results of NEET PG 2025 will be revealed on September 3, 2025.

NEET PG 2025: Here's How To Fill Exam City Details

Step 1: Go to the official website-- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window after login

Step 3: Now candidates will have to select the exam city and other required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.