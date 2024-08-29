NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Released Tomorrow, Counselling Schedule Out SOON!

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The NEET PG 2024 scorecards are anticipated to be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) tomorrow, August 30. Candidates can download it from natboard.ecu.in and nbe.edu.in when it is released.

Only the candidates' percentile scores and NEET PG rankings were disclosed by the board on the day of the results. The next step will be to share individual scorecards with comprehensive information on each candidate's performance.

The official notice released by the NBEMS said, “Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 30th August, 2024.”

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs, candidates must fulfil certain eligibility requirements. In addition to being ineligible for admission, applicants who score below the 50th percentile (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC, including PWD of SC/ST/OBC, and 45th percentile for UR PWD candidates) will not be awarded a merit position or rank.

How to check scorecard when released?



-Visit either nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

-Click the tab for NEET PG 2024.

-Click the link to download the scorecard.

-Enter your login information to view and obtain the scorecard.

What's Next?

The counselling process for postgraduate admissions will start after the scorecards are released. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for all India quota seats via mcc.nic.in. The relevant state bodies would handle state quota NEET PG counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website and other pertinent portals will shortly disclose the official counselling dates and comprehensive timetable.

On August 11, the entrance exam for admission to the MD, MS, DNB, and Diploma programs was administered in two shifts. On August 23, the NEET PG 2024 result was declared.