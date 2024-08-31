NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2024 | IStock

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG Individual Scorecard today, August 30, 2024. However, the exact schedule for the scorecard declaration has not been notified yet. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Exam Details

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-PG (NEET PG) was held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses for the 2024-25 admission session.

Counselling Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the NEET PG 2024 counselling round 1 date on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

Why is this exam conducted?

The NEET PG is a national-level admission exam in India for doctors seeking postgraduate medical degrees. The exam is compulsory for students desiring to further their education in medical fields at many medical institutions across the country.

How to Download Scorecard

To download the NEET PG scorecard 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.

2. Select the NEET PG tab and click on the scorecard link.

3. Enter the necessary details and submit.

4. The NEET PG 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the scorecard for further reference.

Normalisation Process

This year's exam was held in two shifts, and the results will be issued according to the normalisation process. The top score in each shift will be assigned to the 100th percentile, and all subsequent scores will be measured against it.

Answer Key Details

The board initially released the preliminary answer key for NEET PG, which is available on the NBEMS' official website. Candidates were allowed to object to any erroneous answer in the key. The final answer key will be released based on the objections submitted by students, along with the results and category-specific cut-off scores.