 NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End
Candidates who took the NEET PG 2024 exam will be able to use their login credentials to view their results on the NBEMS official website once they are released. To view the scores, they will need to provide their password and registration number.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024 results are anticipated to be released by the Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) by the end of August, as per media reports.

The exam's tentative answer key will soon be made available by the board. The NBEMS official website will have the provisional answer key available for candidates to review. Candidates will be able to object to any answer in the key that they believe to be wrong. After then, the board will compile the final answer key by considering the challenges that the students have submitted.

How to check results when announced?

-Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website.
-To view the NEET PG results for 2024, click the link on the homepage.
-To get the NEET PG Results 2024, enter your credentials.
-Save a copy of the results for your records after downloading them.

Normalisation method

For many of its tests, AIIMS has adopted a normalisation technique, which the NBEMS will use to determine the marks.

In order to prepare the results for NEET-PG 2024, NBEMS has adopted the process that AIIMS-New Delhi is currently using for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift, including but not limited to INI-CET.

NEET PG 2024

The NEET postgraduate medical entrance test was given to 2,28,540 students on Sunday, August 11, 2024. The test was administered in two shifts at 416 locations across 170 cities in the country.

