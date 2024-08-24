NEET PG 2024 Result Declared; Check Cutoff Here

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 results were released on Friday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). By going to natboard.edu.in, the official website of NBEMS, candidates who took the medical entrance exam may now view and obtain their NEET PG 2024 results.

NEET PG 2024: Cutoff

The responses that applicants have marked will not be subject to a second examination, verification, or totalling, as stated by NBEMS. The general or EWS category's qualifying cutoff percentile is set at the 50 percentile as per the declared criteria.

The cutoff is set at the 40 percentile for candidates who fall into the SC, ST, or OBC categories (including PwD candidates from these groups), and at the 45 percentile for UR PwD candidates.

How to check?

-Go to nbe.edu.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the NEET PG tab.

-Press the 'NEET PG outcome 2024' hyperlink.

-The PDF for the NEET PG 2024 results will appear on the screen.

-Look up your Roll Number.

-For future use, download and print a copy of the NEET PG 2024 result.

Normalisation Process

It should be mentioned that the NEET PG 2024 scores were normalised as per the AIIMS's normalisation procedure and transformed into percentile scores. In order to guarantee accuracy and reduce the likelihood of ties, the scores were computed to seven decimal places.