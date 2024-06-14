NEET PG 2024 Mock Test Link Activated At nbe.edu.in

Representative image

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the mock exam link for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Registered candidates can access the NEET PG 2024 mock test by visiting the official NBE website at nbe.edu.in.

Key dates and information:

Mock Exam Access: Available from June 14, 2024

Admit Card Release: June 18, 2024

Exam Date: June 23, 2024

Results Announcement: Expected on July 15, 2024

How to Access NEET PG 2024 Mock Test:

Visit the official NBE website at nbe.edu.in

Select the ‘NEET PG’ tab on the homepage

Click on the ‘application link’

In the general links section, click on the ‘mock/demo test’ link

Read the instructions and sign in using your application number and password

Process to answer questions in mock test:

Selecting an Answer: Click the button for one of the options

Deselecting an Answer: Click the chosen option button again or click the ‘Clear Response’ button

Changing an Answer: Click the button of another option

Saving an Answer: Click the ‘Save & Next’ button

Reviewing an Answer: Click the ‘Mark for Review & Next’ button

NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern:

Mode: Online (Computer-based test)

Language: English

Duration: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Sections: Three, with divisional timing for each

Questions: 200 multiple-choice questions

Total Marks: 800

Scoring: Four marks for each correct answer, one mark deducted for each incorrect response

Admission Details:

NEET PG 2024 is the sole entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses, as mandated by the Indian Medical Council Act. The exam will determine admissions to:

Master of Surgery (MS): 13,886 seats

Doctor of Medicine (MD): 26,699 seats

Postgraduate Diploma: 922 seats

Successful candidates will gain admission to over 350 medical colleges across India, encompassing both public and private institutions.

For more detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBE website.