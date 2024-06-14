NEET PG 2024 Mock Test Link Activated At nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the mock exam link for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Registered candidates can access the NEET PG 2024 mock test by visiting the official NBE website at nbe.edu.in.
Key dates and information:
Mock Exam Access: Available from June 14, 2024
Admit Card Release: June 18, 2024
Exam Date: June 23, 2024
Results Announcement: Expected on July 15, 2024
How to Access NEET PG 2024 Mock Test:
Visit the official NBE website at nbe.edu.in
Select the ‘NEET PG’ tab on the homepage
Click on the ‘application link’
In the general links section, click on the ‘mock/demo test’ link
Read the instructions and sign in using your application number and password
Process to answer questions in mock test:
Selecting an Answer: Click the button for one of the options
Deselecting an Answer: Click the chosen option button again or click the ‘Clear Response’ button
Changing an Answer: Click the button of another option
Saving an Answer: Click the ‘Save & Next’ button
Reviewing an Answer: Click the ‘Mark for Review & Next’ button
NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern:
Mode: Online (Computer-based test)
Language: English
Duration: 3 hours and 30 minutes
Sections: Three, with divisional timing for each
Questions: 200 multiple-choice questions
Total Marks: 800
Scoring: Four marks for each correct answer, one mark deducted for each incorrect response
Admission Details:
NEET PG 2024 is the sole entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses, as mandated by the Indian Medical Council Act. The exam will determine admissions to:
Master of Surgery (MS): 13,886 seats
Doctor of Medicine (MD): 26,699 seats
Postgraduate Diploma: 922 seats
Successful candidates will gain admission to over 350 medical colleges across India, encompassing both public and private institutions.
For more detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBE website.