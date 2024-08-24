NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date

NEET PG 2024 | IStock

The NEET PG 2024 test results have finally been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

NEET PG 2024: Scorecard

The percentile and exam rank are included in the PDF version of the NEET PG 2024 result. According to information provided by the board, individual scorecards of candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be retrieved from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on or after August 30, 2024.

In addition to the release of the NEET PG 2024 results, the NEET PG 2024 cut-offs were also made public, giving information on the minimal marks needed to get admitted to different medical colleges in India. The qualifying cutoff percentile for the general or EWS category is set at 50%, according to the indicated criteria.

The cutoff is set at the 40 percentile for candidates in the SC, ST, or OBC categories (including PwD applicants from these groups), and 45 percentile for UR PwD candidates.

On the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate degrees can access their results.



Please take note that the responses that candidates have given will not be reevaluated, rechecked, or retotaled.



How to check?



-Go to nbe.edu.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the NEET PG tab.

-Press the 'NEET PG outcome 2024' hyperlink.

-The PDF for the NEET PG 2024 results will appear on the screen.

-Look up your Roll Number.

-For future use, download and print a copy of the NEET PG 2024 result.