 NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date

NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date

The NEET PG 2024 test results have finally been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). In addition to the release of the NEET PG 2024 results, the NEET PG 2024 cut-offs were also made public.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2024 | IStock

The NEET PG 2024 test results have finally been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

NEET PG 2024: Scorecard

The percentile and exam rank are included in the PDF version of the NEET PG 2024 result. According to information provided by the board, individual scorecards of candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be retrieved from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on or after August 30, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Scorecard

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date
NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date
Who Is Nari Hira? Know All About Journalist, Film Producer Who Died At 86
Who Is Nari Hira? Know All About Journalist, Film Producer Who Died At 86
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa & Aadhya Finally Come Face To Face, Latter Urges Anu To Save Her
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa & Aadhya Finally Come Face To Face, Latter Urges Anu To Save Her
10 Credit Cards Without Financial Chaos?: Finfluencer Anupam Gupta And Expert Abhishek Puna On How To Maximise Credit Card Rewards And Avoid Overspending
10 Credit Cards Without Financial Chaos?: Finfluencer Anupam Gupta And Expert Abhishek Puna On How To Maximise Credit Card Rewards And Avoid Overspending

In addition to the release of the NEET PG 2024 results, the NEET PG 2024 cut-offs were also made public, giving information on the minimal marks needed to get admitted to different medical colleges in India. The qualifying cutoff percentile for the general or EWS category is set at 50%, according to the indicated criteria.

Read Also
NEET PG 2024 Result Declared; Check Cutoff Here
article-image

The cutoff is set at the 40 percentile for candidates in the SC, ST, or OBC categories (including PwD applicants from these groups), and 45 percentile for UR PwD candidates.

On the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate degrees can access their results.


Please take note that the responses that candidates have given will not be reevaluated, rechecked, or retotaled.

How to check?

-Go to nbe.edu.in, the official website.
-Navigate to the NEET PG tab.
-Press the 'NEET PG outcome 2024' hyperlink.
-The PDF for the NEET PG 2024 results will appear on the screen.
-Look up your Roll Number.
-For future use, download and print a copy of the NEET PG 2024 result.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date

NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date

UPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Declared; Check Here

UPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Declared; Check Here

SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here

SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here

GATE 2025 Registration To Now Begin From August 28; Check Full Schedule Here

GATE 2025 Registration To Now Begin From August 28; Check Full Schedule Here