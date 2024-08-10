NEET PG 2024 Exam TODAY; Don't Forget To Carry These Things!

Representative image

NEET PG 2024 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) exam today, i.e., August 11, 2024.

Candidates MUST bring to the test centre the following documents:

Printed copy of barcoded or QR-coded Coded Admit card.

Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre

Any one of the below mentioned government-issued photo IDs (must be original and valid/non-expired)

PAN Card

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar Card (With Photograph)

Candidates are required to bring as many as possible of the photo IDs listed above, details of which are included in the application form. These IDs will be issued to you. Applicants will not be permitted to enter the exam site without a valid ID.

In the unlikely event that a candidate brings an eAadhaar card to the testing location as identification, it must be a high-quality color printout with a prominently displayed photo. The candidate holding the e-Aadhaar Card should be identical to the photo, which should be free of wrinkles, stains, and kinks. In this case, NBEMS's decision is final.

Reporting Information

As stated on their admit cards, candidates must show up at the test site's "Reporting Counter" at the designated time. There will be varying time slots for candidates to report in order to prevent crowding at the test venue entry. Thirty minutes before the test begins, the reporting counter will close. This will give time to verify identities, process security, and check in for the examination.

Under no circumstances will candidates who report after the designated time or who arrive late be permitted to take the exam. If a candidate arrives at the center later than expected for any reason, NBEMS will not be held liable.

The applicant will present their ID proof and admit card to the exam official, who is positioned across the table using a barcode or QR code reader, for verification. The candidate will be made aware of their lab number assignment. When a candidate arrives at the testing location, their identity will be checked to make sure no unapproved individuals are taking the test.

Upon fulfilling the necessary documentation, candidates who have been issued an admit card will be permitted entry into the examination center premises.

Exam Specifics

There are 200 multiple-choice questions on the test, and there are four answer choices or distractions available for each question, all in the English language. In each question, candidates must choose one of the four response options as the correct, best, or most appropriate response. It is three hours and thirty minutes.

About NEET PG

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with Chapter IV of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country. NEETPG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.