NEET PG 2024: Candidates Allocated Centres Based On Address Listed In Form, Says NBEMS Official

The NEET PG 2024 exam is all set to be held on August 11, 2024 at 500 'trusted' centres. For the first time, the exam will be held in two shifts across India and normalization process will be used during results. NEET PG 2024 exam was previously scheduled to be held on June 23 but was postponed overnight as a precautionary measure.



Furthermore, to ensure a cheat-free exam, an official told Indian Express that all candidates have been assigned centres in the same cities as the addresses listed on their forms.



He said, “earlier, the students were given the option to select different centres across the country to appear in the examination. Now, they have to appear at a centre either in the city or close to where their address is. It will be ensured that a person from one corner of the country does not go to another just to appear in the examination."

The number of exam centres have been reduced from 1200 to 500 because the exam authority does not trust any outsourced centres, especially following many instances of paper leaks, as reported by Indian Express.

NEET PG 2024 postponement: SC's hearing today

Meanwhile, today, August 9 the Supreme Court will hear a petition to postpone the NEET-PG exam, which is scheduled for August 11. The petition says that candidates have been assigned cities that are extremely inconvenient for them to reach.

The petitioner expressed concern about the problems that applicants suffer as a result of exam cities being assigned so close to the exam date. The petitioner claims that due to the short notice period and the rising cost of flight, it has become extremely difficult for students to plan their trips to the cities to which they have been assigned.