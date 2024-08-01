NEET PG 2024 Exam On August 11; Know About Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, And Admit Card!

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

NEET PG 2024: The date of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) test is August 11, 2024. The NEET PG 2024 exam was earlier scheduled for June 23, 2024. Following complaints about the impartiality of competitive examinations across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) made the precautionary decision to postpone the NEET PG.

Exam Details

The computer-based NEET-PG 2024 test will be administered in a single session and on a single day. The exam will be a multiple-choice test given via computer network testing (CBT) in accordance with the approved plan. There are 200 multiple-choice questions on the test, and there are four answer choices or distractions in English only for each question.



In each question, candidates must choose one of the four response options as the most accurate, best, or most appropriate answer. Three hours and thirty minutes are allowed.



Marking Scheme

The following is how each multiple-choice question will be scored: For incorrect responses, there will be a 25% deduction in marks. Unattempted questions will not result in a mark deduction. Candidates have the ability to mark any question for review throughout the exam, regardless of whether they have attempted it or not. This gives them the chance to go over the questions one more time before the exam period expires. Applicants should be aware that questions that are marked for revision will be assessed using the previously stated marking criteria.

Admit Card Details

On August 8, 2024, the exam admit cards are scheduled to be distributed. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website by applicants who meet the requirements to take the exam. Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time.

Which Institutions Accept NEET PG Score?

1. AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

3. JIPMER, Puducherry

4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

5. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

The NEET-PG is a qualifying/ranking test that is required as the only entrance exam for admission to a number of MD/MS and PG diploma programs. The only qualifying exam required for admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs is the NEET-PG.