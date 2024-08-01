NEET PG 2024: Candidates Express Frustration On 'Randomly' Allocated Exam Centres, Says 'Unfair' To Be Treated Like This

Representative image

The city intimation slip for NEET PG 2024 was distributed by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences today, July 31, 2024. According to the official statement, students received the exam cities they have been assigned immediately to their registered email address. The city allotment slip may also be downloaded online for students taking the NEET PG test.

However, numerous aspirants have used social media platform 'X' to voice their unhappiness with the given centres. According to them, the centres given are too far away from their intended location, and they were assigned the centres that were their last choice. They claim that this only adds to their problems at a time when they should be focussing on their studies, as many have been assigned to centres that are about 100 kilometres away.

Candidates express frustration



An aspirant wrote, "Feeling frustrated as #NBEMS assigns #NEETPG centers randomly. I've been given Delhi NCR, 850km from my residence, despite Srinagar and Jammu being nearer options.They promised 2 shifts to minimize travel, but this is causing undue stress and inconvenience.This is a mess! #NEETPG"

Feeling frustrated as #NBEMS assigns #NEETPG centers randomly.I've been given Delhi NCR, 850km from my residence, despite Srinagar and Jammu being nearer options.They promised 2 shifts to minimize travel, but this is causing undue stress and inconvenience.This is a mess! #NEETPG — Shahbaz Bashir (@Shahbazbashir83) August 1, 2024

Aspirants also expressed frustration about the centres located well away causing undue stress and frustration. "In the process of trying to make NEETPG24 fair ,you have made it very "UNFAIR" for the aspirants. Some are not getting train tickets ? Flights can get delayed or cancelled ? HARSH WEATHER ? It's like the most troublesome MESS ! Rethink & RE-ALLOCATE #neetpg #NEETPG2024," shared another aspirant.

In the process of trying to make NEETPG24 fair ,you have made it very "UNFAIR" for the aspirants.



Some are not getting train tickets ?

Flights can get delayed or cancelled ?



HARSH WEATHER ?



It's like the most troublesome MESS !



Rethink & RE-ALLOCATE #neetpg #NEETPG2024 pic.twitter.com/QmU7hd0G8s — One-piece (@itachi5688) August 1, 2024

While, others complained that their options have not been considered and they have instead been allotted a centre randomly. Facing the same, an aspirant wrote, "It seems like the NEET PG 2024 exam center allocations are designed to promote #tourism across India. This is just one of many. Some students have got centres 800 km away. Preferred city - 1) Prayagraj 2) Varanasi 3) Lucknow 4) Kanpur Allotted City - Patna"

Another user wrote, Sir @mkstalin My #neetpg test city is 864 km from my home & it is not selected by me during selection process & we will get our admit card only on aug 8 .We don't know our shift & where exactly the test centre is located & all tickets are unavailable It is a complete mess."

Sir @mkstalin My #neetpg test city is 864 km from my home & it is not selected by me during selection process & we will get our admit card only on aug 8 .We don't know our shift & where exactly the test centre is located & all tickets are unavailable It is a complete mess — madhu (@madhu53136369) August 1, 2024

It seems like the NEET PG 2024 exam

center allocations are designed to promote #tourism across India.



This is just one of many. Some students have got centres 800 km away.



Preferred city -

1) Prayagraj

2) Varanasi

3) Lucknow

4) Kanpur



Allotted City - Patna

#NEETPG pic.twitter.com/VtKpiXf5ul — Nawazish Khan⚕️ (@docman_nhk) July 31, 2024

There are also risks due to heavy rainfall and dire situation of monsoon in various states of India, especially Southern India. Expressing his situation, a user wrote, "Can NBE answer me how to travel for such long? Bookings, Floods, Room Availablity? ROUTES ARE AFFECTED, TRAIN DELAYS, FLIGHTS RATES HIKES? Stop playing with lives ! #neet #NEETPG"

Meanwhile, NBEMS will release the admit card for NEET PG exam on August 8. The admit card will contain information about the exact test location amongst other things. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 11.