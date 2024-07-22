NEET PG 2024 Exam City Allotment List To Be Out On July 29; Details Inside!

NEET PG 2024 | Representational Pic

NEET PG 2024: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam is set to be conducted on August 11, 2024.

The test city allotment list, according to the NBEMS, will be sent to candidates' registered email addresses on July 29, 2024. The deadline for the candidates to select their preferred exam city was today, July 22, 2024.

The NEET PG 2024 test was originally scheduled for June 23, 2024. In reaction to complaints about the impartiality of competitive examinations across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) made the precautionary decision to postpone the NEET PG.

The admit cards for the exam will be made public on August 8, 2024. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website by applicants who meet the requirements to take the exam.

Read Also Tamil Nadu NEET MDS Counselling Round 1 Allotment Results To Be Announced Today At...

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

About NEET PG 2024

The NEET-PG 2024 exam will be the sole qualifying exam for admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs for the academic year 2024–2025. It will include the following:



1. India as a whole 50% of seats are set up for all Indian states and union territories.



2. All States and Union territories in India will have state quota seats.



3. Every private medical college, institute, university, and deemed university in the nation



4. Hospitals for Armed Forces Medical Services.



5. Direct six-year DrNB courses, Post MBBS NBEMS diploma courses, and Post MBBS DNB courses.

One qualifying/ranking exam, the NEET-PG, is the only exam needed to be admitted to many MD/MS and PG diploma programs. The NEET-PG is the single qualifying exam needed to be admitted to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs.

Which Medical Institutions?

1. AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

3. JIPMER, Puducherry

4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

5. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum